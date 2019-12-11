Screen Actors Guild Award nominations revealed

Nominations for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday.
The casts of "Bombshell," "Marriage Story" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" led film nominations with four each. "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" scored the most nominations among television series.
The awards are a peer honor, with actors honoring fellow performers.
Robert De Niro will receive a Life Achievement Award for his work on screen and humanitarian accomplishments.
The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
A full list of nominees follows below.
Television Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"
Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"
Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"
Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"
Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Patricia Arquette, "The Act"
Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"
Joey King, "The Act"
Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"
Michelle Williams, ""Fosse/Verdon"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"
Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"
David Harbour, "Stranger Things"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
Bill Hader, "Barry"
Andrew Scott, "Fleabag"
Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
"Big Little Lies"
"The Crown"
"Game of Thrones"
"The Handmaid's Tale"
"Stranger Things"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry"
"Fleabag"
"The Kominsky Method"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
"Schitt's Creek"
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
"Game of Thrones"
"GLOW"
"Stranger Things"
"The Walking Dead"
"Watchman"
Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"
Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"
Joaquin Phoenix "Joker"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"
Lupita Nyong'o, "Us"
Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"
Renée Zellweger, "Judy"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx, "Just Mercy"
Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Al Pacino, "The Irishman"
Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"
Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"
Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"
Nicole Kidman, "Bombshell"
Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"
Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
"Bombshell"
"The Irishman"
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
"Parasite"
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
"Avengers: Endgame"
"Ford v Ferrari"
"The Irishman"
"Joker"
"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
