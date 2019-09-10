'See,' with Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, offers a different take on the future

From "The Hunger Games" to "The Handmaid's Tale," most film and TV projects about the future of humankind offer a grim dystopia.
Judging from its first trailer, the upcoming Apple TV+ show "See" takes a different approach.
The drama stars Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard and suggests a future for human existence that includes lush landscapes and water. It's also a world where humans have long ago lost the ability see -- until Momoa becomes the father of twins with sight.
The series is also noteworthy because it includes cast and crew who are blind or have low vision -- another example of Hollywood's slow, but perhaps steady, attempt to include more people with disabilities.
"See" is one of the series to be part of the new streaming service's launch on November 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.