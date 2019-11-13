Selena Gomez and longtime best friend Julia Michaels just got matching tattoos.
The two singers inked matching arrows on their hands, and when they hold hands, the arrows point to one another.
"It's tatted... my arrow points to you forever," Gomez wrote on her Instagram story alongside a shot of the two looking down at their new art.
"Always to you baby," Michaels wrote on her own Instagram story. "Love you @selenagomez."
Brad Reis tattooed Gomez, and London Reese tattooed Michaels. Reis wrote about the experience on Instagram, sharing a photo of the foursome all together.
"So last night I got to tattoo @selenagomez while my main brother @londonreese tattooed his bestie @juliamichaels, safe to say last night was super rad and meaningful for me! London (you're) the f***ing man and I'll never forget the way you put me on! Going up gang in full effect!"
Gomez and Michaels were celebrating their Monday night performance at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, as well as Michaels' birthday. She turns 26 on Wednesday.
"I'm kind of convinced these last few days aren't real," Michaels wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of herself singing a duet with Gomez. "Thank you @selenagomez for the most epic headline show I've ever played. I love you beyond words and I'm so happy we finally got to sing our baby together :)"
