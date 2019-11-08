This is how you walk a red carpet!
Selena Gomez and her little sister, Gracie Teefey, 6, wore matching princess outfits at the "Frozen 2" premiere Thursday night in Hollywood.
This is everything.
Gomez captioned a picture from the premiere on her Instagram, "Hope I'm officially the best big sissy ever now.. she was LIVING her best life!! Frozen 2 was amazing!!!"
The sequel to the 2013 film has been all fans could think about since it was announced.
The original brought in a whopping $1.27 billion at the worldwide box office.
This time around Princess Anna, Queen Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers, which they'll need to do to save their kingdom from evil.
Along the way, they must battle a mysterious storm, massive ocean waves, an array of monsters and other forces that threaten our favorite characters.
"Frozen 2" hits theaters November 22.
