Shane Dawson is the latest big YouTuber to apologize for racist videos

Shane Dawson, who has been active on YouTube for 12 years and whose main channel boasts 22.6 million subscribers, recently posted a video apologizing for, among other things, using blackface and saying the N-word in his early videos. In this photo, Dawson speaks onstage during a tribute at the 6th annual Streamy Awards on October 4, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images