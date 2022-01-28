Simu Liu, the star of Marvel's "Shang-Chi," is voicing his support for Covid-19 vaccines after revealing he lost his grandparents to the virus.
Liu took to Twitter, writing, "I lost my grandparents to COVID last year. They were still waiting for their vaccines. I'm fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold. The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science."
Liu added that he works with UNICEF and praised the organization's efforts to get the vaccine to people around the world.
"As a @UNICEFCanada ambassador I have seen the organization's efforts to deliver vaccines to underprivileged families around the world. It's a reminder of how lucky we are to be living in places where vaccine delivery and storage are not an issue. Please, PLEASE appreciate that," he wrote.
