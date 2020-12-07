Sharon Johnson joined Channel 3 Eyewitness News in April 2020.
She loves serving the community through journalism, and strives to prioritize viewer-driven storytelling.
Sharon is a native of Newark, New Jersey, but has family in New Haven and Hamden. She’s spent several childhood summers in New Haven hanging out with her grandma and cousins.
Before coming to Connecticut, Sharon worked in Savannah, Georgia as a city government reporter, multi-media journalist, and anchor. She started her tv journalism career in North Dakota. She is a graduate of Emerson College.
In her free time, Sharon likes going to the gym, napping, and creative writing. She also loves all things Disney, and enjoys trying food from different cultures.
If you have any tips, suggestions, or ideas, feel free to email Sharon at Sharon.johnson@wfsb.com, or reach out to her on her twitter or Facebook.
