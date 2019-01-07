Shawnte Passmore joined Channel 3 Eyewitness News in December 2018.
Shawnte is a California native. But she’s no stranger to the Nutmeg State. Her father grew up in Connecticut and she’s spent many summers here.
Before joining Eyewitness News, Shawnte worked in Omaha, Nebraska, at a CBS-affiliate as a reporter/MMJ. She shot, wrote and edited her own stories. Shawnte covered a number of big stories in Omaha including the debate over school choice, efforts to curb “brain drain” and retain young professionals in the state and the College World Series (Go Dirtbags! She’s a proud Long Beach State graduate.)
In her spare time, she loves being in the outdoors, hiking or paddle boarding. Shawnte’s always looking to explore new experiences, especially restaurants so feel free to drop her a line, say, ‘Hi’ and suggest a Connecticut restaurant for her to try.
