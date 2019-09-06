Sheryl Crow has some new thoughts on her old feud with Walmart

Sheryl Crow is weighing in on Walmart's decision to stop selling some ammunition and weapons 23 years after the store banned her records over a song lyric.
Following the deaths of 22 people in a mass shooting attack at a Walmart in Texas last month, and two shooting deaths at a Mississippi store before that, the super store said they would no longer sell handguns, handgun ammunition, or ammunition that can be used in military-style assault rifles. The company also requested customers not to openly carry firearms in its stores.
"I was so happy to see Walmart take the stance that it did and how just forward-thinking and responsible it was to take that stance and to stop selling guns," Crow told BuzzFeed News.
The singer and Walmart have a long history. In 1996, the company banned her self-titled album from its stores because of a lyric in which she sings about the company selling guns.
"Watch out sister / Watch out brother / Watch our children as they kill each other / With a gun they bought at the Walmart discount stores," Crow sang on "Love Is a Good Thing."
Crow, while promoting her new album, "Threads," reflected on the decades-old controversy.
"Being banned at Walmart was really hard because at that time that was where people bought physical records, and in my hometown, that was the only place you could buy your record, but I wouldn't change it," she said. "It's always good to point out what you see, even if it's not popular.
"I'm glad to see Walmart change. I would love to take total responsibility but that was a 20-year-old song," she said. "At least they've made the stance that they have, and I hope other stores that sell guns will take that same stance."
