HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Showers continue to move across the state this morning.
As the day goes on and the atmosphere gets colder, wet snow will mix in over the higher elevations during the afternoon.
Track the rain with the interactive radar on the Channel 3 app here.
A coastal flood advisory is in effect for part of the CT shoreline.
It'll also be windy, with gusts reaching 40 mph by Friday evening.
"It should be noted, total rainfall from this storm will likely range from 0.5” to 1.0”, but locally higher amounts are possible," DePrest said.
Rain and snow showers will linger into Friday night, and some higher elevations in northern CT could get between 1 and 4 inches of snow.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern Litchfield County from 2 a.m. Friday to noon Saturday.
"The northwest wind will remain gusty and temperatures will dip to 30-35. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s," DePrest said.
The first weekend of spring will start out chilly and windy, with highs only in the 40s on Saturday.
A gusty wind will make it feel like the 30s.
There could also be some flurries or a lingering snow shower Saturday morning.
The sky will then become mostly sunny during the afternoon.
Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
A cold front moves through the state on Monday bringing some rain, but before that, temperatures should reach 50 to 55 degrees.
It will be chilly on Tuesday with highs ranging from 40-45, and the sky will be mostly sunny.
Although Wednesday will be sunny, it will be chilly, with highs in the 40s.
A high pressure system will move offshore, bringing in milder air on Thursday. The morning will be chilly, but the afternoon will be comfortable with temps in the upper 50s and mostly sunny skies.
