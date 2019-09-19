Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul have been having 'American Idol' reunions all over

You would be forgiven if you think you're watching the original "American Idol" today.
That's because the former original judges seem to be everywhere recently.
Paula Abdul popped up for a surprise reunion on the Season 14 finale of "America's Got Talent" where her former "Idol" colleague Simon Cowell is a judge.
Abdul disguised herself as one of the members of the LED dance crew Light Balance Kids and revealed herself after their performance.
"That was brilliant," Cowell said afterward.
The pair also joined former "Idol" judge Randy Jackson as guests on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Clarkson, who is now a coach on "The Voice" as well as an award-winning singer and talk show host, won the inaugural season of "Idol" that the trio presided over in 2002.
Cowell credited Clarkson with the success of the reality singing competition which ran on Fox until 2016 and spurred other shows including "The Voice."
"I actually genuinely do not believe we would be sitting here today if you hadn't entered the show that year," Cowell told Clarkson.
ABC rebooted the "American Idol" franchise in 2018.
