GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A Simsbury man was killed in a crash that happened in Granby Wednesday night.
Granby police identified the the man who died as 38-year-old Jeffrey Miller.
They said Miller was on a 2000 Honda motorcycle when he and a 2007 Jeep were involved in the crash.
It happened on Hartford Avenue, also known as Route 189, near Gatehouse Road at 7:05 p.m.
Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep was treated for minor injuries.
No charges were filed in the case, but police said the crash remains under investigation.
