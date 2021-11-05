SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - After a hoax phone call, Simsbury police are reminding parents of the importance of teaching children how to call 911.
On Nov. 4, the police received a call from someone who claimed to be a 5-year-old girl.
They told police that their mother had fallen and was asleep. She gave police a Simsbury address.
Officers and an ambulance were dispatched. When they arrived, they found that there was no medical emergency.
While officers remained on the phone with the caller, police searched the area trying to find them.
Police checked every home on the street, contacted police departments both locally and out of state, and followed up on leads provided by concerned citizens.
They determined it was a hoax phone call.
Hoax phone calls can lead to potentially dangerous consequences, but the Simsbury are using this as an opportunity.
They said it is important to teach young children how to call 911.
Children should know their street address, their first and last names, and the first and last names of the people they live with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.