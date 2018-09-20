Channel 3's Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest provides Connecticut's most-accurate live weather updates and forecasts from the Early Warning Forecast Center every weeknight on Eyewitness News at 5, 6 and 11.
Bruce joined Channel 3 in 1984 as weekend meteorologist, a position he held for nearly 14 years before moving to Eyewitness News This Morning.
In 2002, Channel 3 promoted Bruce to chief meteorologist.Prior to Channel 3, Bruce served as meteorologist at The Travelers Weather Service in Hartford from 1979 to 1984.
In 1978, Bruce received his bachelor's of science in meteorology from Lowell University in Massachusetts, where he graduated with honors.
Bruce is a member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) and he holds the AMS Seal of Approval for Television Weathercasting.
In 1997 and other years, the Connecticut Associated Press Broadcasters Association honored Bruce with its award for Best Weather.
Bruce participated in the Experiment on Rapidly Intensifying Cyclones over the Atlantic (ERICA) during the winter of 1988.
During that time, Bruce worked with government and military researchers and scientists from several universities.
The ERICA program flew hurricane hunter aircraft into the heart of East Coast storms.
Data from this project afforded to meteorologists a better understanding of winter storms.
Bruce, a member of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), is married to Cheryl, has 2 sons, Brenden and David, and a step daughter, Shannon!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.