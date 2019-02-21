NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
REQUIRED AIR TRAVEL DATES FOR GRAND PRIZE: MONDAY, APRIL 15 – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17, 2019. PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES IF YOU ARE UNABLE TO TRAVEL ON THESE DATES.
The WFSB Lunch with Live Sweepstakes is a weekday sweepstakes that begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Friday, February 22, 2019 and ends Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. E.T. (“Sweepstakes Period”). Entries must be received by 1:00 p.m. E.T. each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period (starting Monday, February 25, 2019) to be eligible for that day’s drawing. Entries will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.
SPONSORS: WFSB/Meredith Corporation, 333 Capital Blvd, Rocky Hill, CT 06067;
Disney/ABC Television Group, 3800 West Alameda Avenue, Burbank, CA 91505
ENTRY: Go to www.facebook.com/wfsb3, click on the Contests tab, then click the Lunch with Live sweepstakes link and complete the entry form to register and receive one (1) entry. Non-winning entries will be carried forward to subsequent drawings in this sweepstakes.
LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per day during the Sweepstakes Period. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, Facebook accounts, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsors, in their sole discretion.
BONUS ENTRY - Referred Individual Bonus Entry: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual”). You may gain additional entries by referring individuals (“Referred Individual”). Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, during the Sweepstakes Period (e.g., by a referral URL) in a way that credits the referrer, you will receive two (2) Referred Entries into the sweepstakes, (“Bonus Referred Entry”). A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive.
Entries and referred entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.
This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook”).
ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of CT who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WFSB within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.
WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: At approximately 1:05 p.m. E.T. each weekday from Monday, February 25 – Friday, March 1, 2019, one (1) weekday winner will be determined by random drawing from among all eligible entries received to date (five (5) weekday winners total).
Each weekday winner will receive a prize package consisting of:
• One (1) LIVE with Kelly pop socket
• One (1) LIVE with Kelly mug
• One (1) LIVE with Kelly ballcap
Total approximate retail value of the weekday winner prize package: $25.00. Weekday winners will be notified via telephone and/or email at approximately 1:30 p.m. E.T. immediately following drawing, and are responsible for picking up prize at WFSB’s studios (333 Capital Blvd, Rocky Hill, CT 06067) by close of business on Friday, March 8, 2019.
On or about Monday, March 4, 2019, at approximately 9:00 a.m. E.T., WFSB will conduct a random drawing from among the five (5) weekday winners. One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive:
• Roundtrip coach airfare for winner and one (1) guest to New York City (departing airport and flight arrangements to be coordinated with Disney/ABC Television) from Monday, April 15 – Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
• A two (2) night stay in one (1) room (two [2] guests maximum per room) in a New York City hotel (to be coordinated with Disney/ABC Television).
• Two (2) VIP seats at a taping of LIVE with Kelly and Ryan at the Live Studio (7 Lincoln Square, NY, NY 10023) on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
• Two (2) seats at catered luncheon on the LIVE set following the show taping on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
• Round-trip ground transportation from New York area airport to hotel and from hotel to LIVE / luncheon and back.
• One (2) $250 prepaid gift card for use on food and beverage during stay.
Total approximate retail value of grand prize: $4,000.00.
Potential grand prize winner will be notified via telephone and/or email at approximately 10:00 a.m. E.T. on Monday, March 4, 2019, and must make contact with WFSB and confirm eligibility by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, or prize is forfeited. One (1) prize per household, with the exception that the grand prize winner will also win a weekday prize. Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their sole discretion. Prize and travel arrangements will be coordinated by Disney/ABC Television. Transportation to/from local airport is not included.
Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. If Grand Prize winner and guest are unable to travel on Monday, April 15, 2017 through Wednesday, April 17, 2019, or are unable to accept prize for any other reason, the prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be randomly selected from the remaining weekday winners. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.
ODDS of winning a weekday prize depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Odds of winning grand prize are 1 in 5.
PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from WFSB and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, WFSB reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that WFSB believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how WFSB uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://www.wfsb.com/site/privacy.html. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.
OTHER: Sponsors assume no responsibility for entries unable to be processed due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsors reserve the right to select winner(s) from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.
GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winners’ list, if applicable; (ii) if Sponsor is unable to contact potential grand prize winner by telephone or email and if potential winner does not respond to any telephone or email message from Sponsor and confirm eligibility by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, prize will be forfeited. If forfeited, an alternate grand prize winner will be randomly selected from the remaining weekday winners. If an eligible grand prize winner is unable to be confirmed by 12:00 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, the prize will not be awarded. Winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity by 5:00 p.m. E.T. on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, CT state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For the winners’ list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, March 15, 2019 to Winners’ List/Lunch with Live Sweepstakes at the WFSB address above.
