Elliott Polakoff joined the WFSB Sports team in September of 2018, and he's excited to get to know all the great teams and athletes the Nutmeg State has to offer!
Originally from the Bay Area, Elliott grew up playing several sports and talking (too much probably) about even more of them.
After graduating from Michigan (Go Blue!) and Syracuse (Go Orange! Can I even say that in Connecticut?), Elliott spent three years as a Sports Anchor and Reporter at WHBF-TV in Rock Island, Illinois.
Most recently, Elliott spent two years as the Sports Director at KSN-TV in Wichita, Kansas.
Elliott's been fortunate enough to cover everything from the NFL Playoffs to the Final Four. But his favorite part of the 'job' (It's still hard for him to believe you can talk about sports for a living!) is telling the stories of local athletes doing big things on and off the field/court.
Along the way, he's received Associated Press and Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for his storytelling.
Besides continuing to play, watch and talk about sports, Elliott enjoys food. A lot.
So if you've got any story ideas or restaurant suggestions, please let him know on Twitter, Facebook, or email him at elliott.polakoff@wfsb.com.
