Joe Zone joined Eyewitness Sports as the sports director in January 2006.
He began his career at a radio station in Syracuse, N.Y., after which NBC took him to Los Angeles, where he worked at KNBC-TV as weekend sports anchor.
Joe's much-traveled career then included three stops at WNEP-TV in Scranton, Pa., a tenure at WJAR-TV in Providence, R.I., one stop at WCBS-TV in New York, and experience at WFLD-TV in Chicago.
Before coming to Hartford, Joe worked at WSTM-TV in Syracuse, N.Y., where he covered the Big East, the New York Yankees, NASCAR and golf.
Joe has covered every major sporting event from the America's Cup to the World Cup. A die-hard Yankees and Giants fan, among Joe's hobbies includes salt water aquariums.
Joe and his wife of more than 19 years, Maria, have two daughters, Gabriella and Christina, and a son, Christopher.
When he's not growing corals in his reef aquarium, Joe is on the golf course -- still trying to break 80.
