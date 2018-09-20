Meteorologist Mark Dixon can be seen Monday to Friday on Channel 3 Eyewitness News at Noon and at 5:30 p.m. Additionally, he hosts “Science Sunday” …a segment done in partnership with the Connecticut Science Center, airing every weekend. He has been part of the Channel 3 Early Warning Forecast Team since July 2003.
Nominated for multiple Emmy Awards for weather anchoring; Mark has also won the award for "Best Weathercast" from the Connecticut Associated Press Broadcaster's Association on numerous occasions. A member of the American Meteorological Society, Mark has been recognized by his peers with the prestigious AMS Seal of Approval.
Mark cultivated an interest in weather at an early age. He jokes that he declared his major as a Cub Scout when he toured a television station in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 8. His fascination with weather continued as he grew up in the heart of Tornado Alley. As only a junior in high school, Mark interned at KJRH-TV, and when it came time for college, he moved on to the University of Oklahoma, a top school in the country for meteorology and the best for severe weather research and forecasting.
It is at OU that he earned a Bachelor's of Science in Meteorology. Mark began his on-air career while attending college, as a junior, at the same station where he toured and interned in Tulsa.
After graduating, Mark moved on to Little Rock, Arkansas for his first full-time job, where he won an Associated Press award: "Best Weather Segment" for a summer heat demonstration. He also was highly involved with the inception and development of his station's local WeatherNet.
From growing up and working in Oklahoma and then working in Arkansas, his experience with the severity of Tornado Alley has provided him with extensive experience pertaining to all types of extreme weather. Making Connecticut his home now for over a decade and working with Bruce DePrest, a forecaster of New England weather for well over 30 years, has enabled him to hone his forecasting abilities in the realm of winter storms.
Mark's favorite part about living in this part of the country is the diversity of the weather and the extremes that can accompany the different seasons… from severe weather, to tropical weather, to nor'easters, to a gorgeous autumn day.
In addition to his duties as meteorologist, Mark has actively been a part of the Connecticut Science Center, dating back to when it was only a parking lot in Hartford. Also, for 4 years, he also served as the host of WFSB's "Cool Schools" franchise. A platform that gave him an opportunity to showcase all of the fun and unique things happening at schools all across the state.
Outside of the station, Mark enjoys spending time at the gym, running and occasionally swinging his golf clubs.
When it comes to running, he has completed eight marathons: Oklahoma City, Dallas White Rock, Chicago, Austin, St. Louis, Little Rock, Greater Hartford and New York City. Those were all accomplished a while ago, he now focuses on 5k, 10k and half marathon distances. He has even dabbled in the realm of triathlon.
Contact Mark at mark.dixon@wfsb.com
