Matt McFarland

Matt is a Connecticut native, and excited to be back home reporting and telling stories in the place he grew up.
Born and raised in Derby, Matt went to Notre Dame of West Haven for high school, before heading off to Syracuse University and the SI Newhouse School of Public Communications.
Out of college he headed to Maine for his first job as a reporter.
Matt worked for 2 ½ years at WLBZ in Bangor, ME, reporting on stories which took him deep into the Maine woods, the coastal shore and even into Canada.
In February 2006 he headed to WNYT in Albany, reporting on New York's Capital Region for four years.
Matt is a big sports fan and loves college basketball and football
