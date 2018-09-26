Matthew Campbell joined the Eyewitness News team in 2011.
Previously, Matthew served as a reporter at WSHM in Springfield, MA. During his five years there, Matthew has covered a number of major regional stories that eventually caught the nation's eye. In 2011, Matthew was one of the first to file live reports in the aftermath of the tornadoes that struck Springfield and Monson, MA. In 2010, he reported from Cape Cod and Boston on the death of Senator Edward Kennedy. Also that year, Matthew reported on the lives of Carl Walker Hoover and Phoebe Prince. Those stories eventually opened a nationwide discussion on the effects of bullying.
Before moving to Western Mass, Matthew was a writer at WHDH in Boston. Prior to that, he spent time as an assistant in the WFXT newsroom in Boston.
Matthew graduated from Emerson College in 2006 with a degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in political science.
Interact with Matthew on Twitter @mgmcampbell and get in touch with him on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/mattcampbellwfsb
