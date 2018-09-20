Melissa Cole is an Emmy-nominated Reporter and Meteorologist for WFSB. You can see her feature stories weekly on Better Connecticut. She serves as a fill-in Meteorologist, lending a hand during major weather events.
It was shortly after Hurricane Gloria when Melissa Cole became fascinated with weather. At the time a 4th grade student in West Hartford, she vividly remembers a giant tree being uprooted in front of her childhood home. Ever since then, she soaked up as much information about weather as she could, eventually studying Meteorology at Villanova University. Melissa worked at both WIVT in Binghamton, NY and WHP in Harrisburg, PA before coming to WFSB in 2003. She started her career here as the Weekend Meteorologist, and now lends an extra hand during severe weather events, and also fills in for her co-workers. She has been part of the WFSB family for over 10 years!
Melissa is also an Emmy nominated reporter for the Better Connecticut show, most recently nominated for a story on Pediatric Cancer Awareness. Her favorite part about reporting is how no two days are ever the same. Whether it's a new bakery, an local invention, or an amazing student-it's true what they say, everyone has a story, and Melissa is happy to bring that story to the Better CT viewers each week.
Melissa has 2 children. She loves cooking, traveling and going to the beach in her spare time.
To reach Melissa, email her at melissa.cole@wfsb.com.
