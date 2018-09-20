Patricia Del Rio is an Emmy award winning journalist with 3 additional Emmy nominations.
She is also a co-recipient of the prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
Patricia joins WFSB after taking a "mommy hiatus" to raise her daughter who is now in Kindergarten.
Ms. Del Rio previously worked as a reporter and anchor at WPIX in New York from 2005 until 2009 and at its sister station KTLA in Los Angeles in the same role from 1999 until 2005. She began her career in Palm Springs, California.
Patricia was the first Los Angeles based correspondent to report live from Ground Zero following the September 11th attacks, for which she would earn an Emmy nomination.
Her reporting while her news van was under attack during the 2000 NBA Championship LA Laker riots earned her and her news team a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
She won an Emmy Award in 2004 for anchoring Best Newscast in Los Angeles (Morning 5-7am)
Patricia grew up in New Rochelle, New York and graduated from Fordham University with a degree in journalism and political science.
"I enjoyed stepping off the news merry go round to be home with my daughter during the baby years, but I missed news terribly and I am so happy to be back doing what I love. Connecticut has become my home these past several years and there is no place more I would like to be reporting the news. I have a deep connection here now."
Patricia is a self-described fitness freak and loves just about any kind of exercise, indoors and out.
She lives on the shoreline with her husband and daughter.
