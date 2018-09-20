Rachel Yonkunas is an Emmy-nominated reporter who joined the WFSB team in July 2018.
Born and raised in Connecticut, Rachel is grateful to return home and report for the station she grew up watching.
Rachel previously worked at WTEN-TV in Albany, New York, where her investigation into the state’s implementation of Common Core standards helped to spark a statewide overhaul of the controversial curriculum. She also exposed dangerously high PFOA levels in a community’s drinking water that prompted a federal response, covered the rollout of New York’s medical marijuana law, and pulled 9 G’s in an F-16 fighter jet with the U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds.
Rachel was nominated for a New York Emmy Award for her special report on school safety. The story highlighted a Massachusetts-based company that designed a product to keep intruders out and featured a first grade teacher with Sandy Hook Elementary School, who rescued her class during the nation’s deadliest mass school shooting.
Prior to working in the Empire State, Rachel reported at WTVY-TV in Alabama. Her first major assignment made national news when a man held a child hostage in an underground bunker for six days. She reported and produced breaking news coverage of the little boy’s dramatic rescue in an FBI raid.
In 2013, Rachel covered international news in a special weeklong report about foreign policy between the U.S. and China. She traveled to China and Hong Kong to cover business summits on direct foreign investment and reported on economic relations between Southeast municipalities and their Chinese counterparts.
Rachel graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications at the University of Tampa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.