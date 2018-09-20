Susan Raff is no stranger to the news industry -- her father was with CBS News in New York for more than 50 years.
Before Susan joined the Eyewitness News team in 1995, she was an investigative reporter at a television station in Hartford and a business reporter at WTEN-TV in Albany, N.Y.
Susan covers the political beat and spends most of the time at the State Capitol. The 2012 and 2013 legislative sessions were some of the most monumental ever. Abolishing the death penalty, medical marijuana, Sunday liquor sales and a bi-partisan agreement on the toughest gun laws in the country.
Susan was in Newtown covering the Sandy Hook massacare and then in Washington D.C. as families testified before lawmakers.
2010 was a busy political year. Susan was on the campaign trail covering the Governor's race as well as one of the hottest and most expensive senate races ever between Linda McMahon and Dick Blumenthal. Susan also brought us live reports from New Hampshire when Senator Dodd decided to run for President.
Susan is active in the community. She is currently an honorary chairperson for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. She is on the board of directors for Lily's Kids, a non-profit organization for children with heart defects. And for five years, Susan was an honorary chair for Breast-Feeding Awareness Month at Connecticut Children's Medical Center.
She testified before the General Assembly to help pass legislation giving women the right to continue breast-feeding when they return to work.
Susan holds a master's degree in communications from Emerson College in Boston.
