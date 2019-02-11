HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A winter storm is expected to impact the state Tuesday into Wednesday.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of the state from Tuesday morning into Wednesday morning.
Litchfield County will be under a winter storm warning starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Dozens of districts announced school cancellations ahead of the storm. See the list here.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said it will start as snow sometime after the morning commute and head from west to east.
It should be snowing statewide by noon.
"It will overspread the state from southwest to Northeast between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Snow will become moderate to heavy at times for a few hours, then it will change to sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon and early evening," DePrest said.
The greatest impact will be on the evening commute.
As temperatures gradually rise later in the day, and at night, the mix goes over to rain for much of the state.
That may not be the case in the northwest hills, however.
The Early Warning Forecast team is calling for 3 to 6 inches for interior portions of the state and 1 to 3 inches for southern Connecticut.
"Sleet and freezing rain could change to rain as far north as Hartford, but that is iffy since cold air may be hard to scour out in the Connecticut River Valley," DePrest said.
The storm should end by mid-morning on Wednesday.
The rest of Wednesday should be partly sunny and windy with highs 40 to 45 degrees. The wind will increase as the storm exits and the gradient tightens up again.
There could be a lingering rain or snow shower in the afternoon.
Thursday appears quiet with highs in the 40s.
We’ll get a break Wednesday and Thursday.
Then, another system will bring, as of Monday's forecast, primarily rain as we end the week and start the weekend.
"The morning should be dry with a partly to mostly cloudy skies, but rain will likely develop at some point during the afternoon," DePrest said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
