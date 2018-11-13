HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Like it or not, the state will get a taste of the winter season before the week is over.
Cold and windy weather is expected for Wednesday, but the focus is to another storm late Thursday that includes snow, sleet and rain.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the storm arrives Thursday afternoon and should impact the state Thursday night into Friday.
"Thursday will start out clear and cold, but clouds will overspread the state as the day progresses. Highs will only be in the 30s, perhaps the upper 20s in the Litchfield Hills," DePrest said.
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will develop late Thursday afternoon and become steadier during the evening.
"For most of the state, precipitation should change to all rain by late Thursday night, but mixing may still occur in the hills of Northern and Western Connecticut," DePrest said.
DePrest said snowfall accumulations will range from just a coating to 1 inch in coastal CT, to 2-5 inches in the northwest hills.
"A slushy inch or two is possible in the Greater Hartford Area, and in Waterbury. Overnight lows will range from 27-35," DePrest said.
The precipitation will change over to rain overnight, and be rain by the time the Friday morning commute happens.
Roads will still be wet or slushy depending on where they are. The northwest hills could have some mixed precipitation.
The storm will then move away from the state during the afternoon.
Highs will be in the 40s.
There could be some minor flooding, especially in poor drainage areas.
Overall, the weekend is looking good. Saturday will be partly sunny and breezy with temps in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday will be similar.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
