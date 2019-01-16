HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm predicted for Thursday night into Friday will be followed by a bigger storm over the weekend.
Channel 3's meteorologists declared two Early Warning Weather Alerts for the storms.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said snow develops before midnight on Thursday.
It continues into Friday morning with snow, a wintry mix and rain, just in time to make the commute slick.
"The wintry precipitation will make roads slick for the Friday morning commute, especially away from the coast," DePrest said.
Snow accumulations could range from a coating to 3 inches, mostly across the interior portions of the state.
While it's not a major storm, the timing is problematic.
The storm moves away to the east by Friday afternoon.
The sky will partially clear, allowing temperatures to rise into the 30s to near 40 degrees in some spots.
They'll drop between 15 to 25 degrees overnight.
Saturday will be mostly quiet with temps reaching the upper 20s and lower 30s before the second, bigger storm arrives.
Snow will develop Saturday evening and will accumulate.
"There could be enough snow to plow and shovel, but we won’t get specific with snowfall predictions at this point," DePrest said.
The heaviest precipitation comes Sunday, but it greatly depends on the exact storm track.
DePrest said everything is on the table at this point, from a major snowstorm to a major ice storm to a snow changing to heavy rain event.
"Everything depends on the precise track. We can rule out a foot or more of snow for parts of the state or a significant accumulation of ice that may result in power outages," DePrest said.
There is a good chance southern CT will see plain rain, but it could lead to some localized flooding.
On Wednesday, the GFS model suggests snow changing to an icy mix and then rain for CT.
The European model forecasts more frozen precipitation.
Highs for the day could range anywhere from the 20s and 30s over interior portions of the state to the 40s in coastal sections of New London County.
As that happens and temperatures drop, any standing water will freeze.
That could make travel slick Sunday night into Monday.
Regardless, the storm ends Sunday night and the weather turns windy and cold for the beginning of next week.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
