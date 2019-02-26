HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The chilly temps will stick around overnight as the state prepares for plowable snow Wednesday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest temperatures will fall back through the 20s Tuesday evening, and range between 5 and 15 degrees overnight.
The focus then shifts to a weak snow storm that will impact the state on Wednesday evening/night.
A winter weather advisory is being issued for most of the state from 3 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday
"This will not be a big storm, but we do expect enough snow to plow and shovel," DePrest said.
Spotty, light snow will begin to break out during the afternoon, especially in western CT.
Snow will become steadier Wednesday night, as temps bottom out in the upper teens and 20s.
"That means this will be a light, fluffy snowfall, which will be a nice change from the sleet and freezing rain," DePrest said.
The snow is expected to impact the Thursday morning commute; however, it should wind down by mid-morning.
DePrest said he is forecasting a total of 2-5” inland, and 1-3” closer to the coast.
The skies should clear by later in the day and temps should peak in the mid-to-upper 30s.
Driving conditions are expected to be better for the evening commute.
Highs for Friday should reach 40 degrees or higher, and it will be partly to mostly sunny with light winds.
A storm system will move into the state on Saturday.
"Saturday morning will be dry, but we’ll likely see a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain during the afternoon," DePrest said.
Precipitation could change to all rain for a while Saturday evening.
Sunday looks to be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs in the 30s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
