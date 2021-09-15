Solutions to juvenile crime proposed at Glastonbury meeting

GLASTONBURY, CT. (WFSB) - On Sept. 15, a meeting was held in Glastonbury to discuss solutions to an uptick in juvenile crime.
Connecticut State Police data shoes that juvenile car thefts have risen 15% over the last decade.
In 2021, there have been armed car jackings, a kidnapping, and a death of a jogger, all allegedly committed by criminals.
Noraleen LeClaire said one of her friends had their car stolen, and another's garage was broken into.
LeClaire stated, "I feel like I can’t even leave my keys in the car while I unload my groceries."
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle unveiled the new laws they're trying to make.
Representatives Jill Barry from Glastonbury and Rep. Craig Fishbein from Wallingford are teaming up.
The democrat and republican shared three changes they’re trying to implement, expedited arraignments, extended the detention period, and holding a juvenile’s case in the town where the crime occurred.
Barry said, 'It’s clear that the residents are asking for something. They want to be safe, they do not feel safe right now."
Wallingford Fishbein, "There’s an arrest and an arraignment has to happen in 14 days. Have it the next day. We do it with domestic violence cases. There’s no reason why we can’t do it with these kinds of cases."
The Glastonbury Police Chief, Marshall Porter, said "All of those things will help because right now we have nothing. Right now, our hands are tied as you’ve been hearing over and over again."
They have called for a special session to address juvenile crime.
