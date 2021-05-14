Something's Brewing at Phantom Brewing Company

HARTFORD (WFSB) – Opening during the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t easy, but a year later Phantom Brewing Company is celebrating.
Owner Jon Patrei joined Courtney Zieller to discuss the brewery and some of the changes that took place during the last year.
“We made it through Covid, in a sense and we’re happy to be here,” Patrei said. “We’re celebrating our one-year in mid to late June and we’re excited. We’ve gone through a couple of modifications to the space refreshing the logo and refreshing the brand.”
Patrei said the brewery is in the process of brewing some collaboration beers and gave Zieller a hint of what they are brewing.
“We had a collab with Little House in the fall-- a stout with Halloween candy in it,” Patrei said. “It really did well, and we had a lot of fun doing that down at their place.”
Patrei said Little House came to his place in the spring and they were able to create something fun.
“We have an IPA coming out with dragon fruit and lime called Dragon Wagon,” he said. “It’s a nice, beautiful pink color, and it tastes great.”
Next up was a Berliner Weiss with blood orange in it.
“We have a phantasma series, which is a series of Berliner Weisses that are really low ABV here,” Patrei said. “They’re very light and refreshing, and we feature different fruit. So, we have a peach on top, and a blood orange as well. The blood orange has been popular, very light and refreshing for a summer day. Slightly tart, and just the right amount of fruit-- not too sweet.”
To celebrate the beginning of the Hartford Athletic the brewery created a Dunkel called Mad Hat.
“We made Mad Hat, because that’s one of the fan clubs here in Hartford for the team,” Patrei said. The beer is a Munich Dunkel – a nice, light and easy drinking’ roasty beer. So, we’re super excited to feature that for those guys at least at the start of the season.”
The last beer Zieller sampled was the hefeweizen.
“We’re excited to offer a light, fruity hefeweizen,” Patrei said. “It has a light body, some clove notes to it and some banana. People have really enjoyed that offering.”
The brewery is planning to have a big event on June 19 to celebrate their anniversary and Patrei said they will have some music and special activities throughout the day.
Cheers!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.