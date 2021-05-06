BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Chicken lovers know the place to go in Bristol for good the good stuff is Greer's Chicken.
Owners April Davenport and Julie Donahue both worked at the restaurant in high school before running the business, taking it over in April 2020 right as the pandemic hit.
At first the pair was a bit worried, but their loyal customers kept the business going.
What draws them back? It's a secret recipe, April says, that is from the original owners and has been handed down.
Many locals say they visit the restaurant regularly and their menu is simple with something to please everyone. From traditional rotisserie chickens, to their popular "Chicken Chunks". Of course you can't forget the sides, fried pickles, mac and cheese.
It's all made fresh each day and customers say it's worth the trip.
You can visit Greer's at their location on Matthew's Street, they are open Tuesday-Sunday. Their full menu can be viewed on their website.
