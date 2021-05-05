MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Located in a residential area of Middletown you'll find a eatery with a unique look.
Harries Jailhouse, co-owned by Carella and Heather Kelly, the duo behind the hit Nora's Cupcakes, will actually let you dine in an original 1851 jail.
However, there are no cupcakes here though. Instead you'll find sandwiches and cocktails that will get your tastebuds excited. From the El Warden, a tequila cocktail with hibiscus grapefruit and chili lime. To the Southern BLT, featuring back garlic mayo and fried green tomatoes.
If you want to visit the jailhouse they are located on Warwick Street and are open Thursday-Sunday from 3-11pm. You can view their full menu on their website.
