HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - If you're looking for a taste of the Caribbean, Scotts' Jamaican Bakery is the place to be.
Owner Pauline Scott and her late husband, George, opened the restaurant after moving to Hartford from the island nation in 1978. Since then the business has become a Hartford staple with three locations now.
Known for everything from their famous patties to duck breads and sugar buns. People come from all over the region to visit the eatery.
Scotts' has locations 3 great locations that are open 7 days a week. You can check out their full menu on their website here.
