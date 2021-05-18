SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Love comfort food? Sherman's Taphouse in Southington is a place for you.
The restaurant in downtown opened two years ago and offers all of the feelings of being a home while dining out.
From burgers to mac-n-cheese or red snapper tacos. You'll find a menu full of choices, all with a little bit of a southern flare.
It doesn't stop at just food though, they've got a full bar with a rotating tap of beers.
Owner Sean Sherman says they try to cater to all types of beer drinkers with both local and non-Connecticut options available.
Located right near the green in town, the number of great events that happened just steps away help keep the customers coming, Sean says.
You can visit Sherman's Taphouse Tuesday-Sunday or check out their offerings online.
