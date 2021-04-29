NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - If you love Polish food, you know New Britain is known for it and in New Britain they know to go to Staropolska.
Husband and wife team Bogdan and Margaret Malinowski have owned the restaurant for 29 years now and have been in their current location since 2001.
Bogdan is the chef and uses his father's teaching in his daily work, and everything is homemade.
From their Pierogis, available in both sweet and savory, to their platters which feature stuffed cabbage, potato pancakes and more.
In addition to the food, you can get traditional Polish beers and vodkas to go with your meal.
If this has you craving a dish you'll want to head to Staropolska's website to check out their full menu or give them a visit at their location on Broad Street which is open Tuesday-Sunday for lunch and dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.