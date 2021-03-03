MANCHESTER (WFSB) - The logo maybe angry, but the people inside this Manchester eatery are anything but.
We stopped into The Angry Egg in Manchester recently and found many people smiling.
With a great selection of breakfast and lunch foods, for their famous California Omelet to a Mexi Melt, which is a burger topped with pepper bacon, salsa and a sunny side up egg. And those eggs, they're locally sourced too!
Owner Steve Hall and his wife Liz bought the location 3 years ago and haven't looked back. They said they love chatting with customers and getting to know their stories.
Things were rough for a period in 2020, at the start of the pandemic. However, Steve says their customers came back, saying they can't fight their "hanger" anywhere else.
You can visit The Angry Egg at their location on Main Street in Manchester Wednesday-Monday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Or check out their full menu on their website anytime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.