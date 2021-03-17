SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) - Just a few months old and the second location for owners Dante Jones and Michone Arrington, The Art of Yum is the talk of the town.
And well most of their business is takeout for the time being, it hasn't slowed them down.
From tacos to chicken parmesan, there is a little something for everyone to enjoy.
Jones and Arrington describe their menu as "diverse" with a lot of Latin and Asian inspiration. Mix that with high quality ingredients you'll be saying exactly what the name says, "yum".
The Art of Yum is located at 1091 S. Main Street in the Plantsville section of town. They are open for breakfast & lunch Sunday-Wednesday and breakfast, lunch and dinner Thursday-Saturday.
You can check out their website for a full menu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.