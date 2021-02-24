PLAINVILLE (WFSB) - A new restaurant is bringing some of your favorite comfort foods to Plainville, with a twist.
The Hungry Bull opened their doors recently and serves up everything from classics like sandwiches, soups and milkshakes.
However, at this new eatery you'll also find creations like the Bull's Eye, a burger made with a tri-blend of chuck beef, brisket and short rib. It's then topped with a friend egg, Vermont cheddar, avocado, tomato and a spicy aioli. Then there is the dippers, a crispy fried outside with a fluffy, baked potato like inside.
Teddy Burnett, an employee at the Hungry Bull, says they are all about quality ingredients and comfort foods, especially during these difficult times.
Open for just over a month, some are already becoming regulars like Jim Hunyadi of Shelton who says he keeps coming back for the great food and reasonable prices.
The Hungry Bull is located on Farmington Avenue in Plainville and is open Monday-Saturday. You can check them out on Facebook here.
