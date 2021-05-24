NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Got a craving for a good burger? Look no further than TJ's on Cedar in Newington.
The pub serves up all sorts of comfort foods, popular ones include Sean's Spicy Pickle Burger, it's a 1/2 pound of angus beef topped with pepper jack cheese, hot chili peppers, bacon and a homemade Cajun ranch sauce.
Looking for something a little more traditional? Check out the classic Rueben rolls that you can get as an appetizer or a meal. There is also the New Orleans Pasta, a mix of shrimp, chicken, sausage and mushrooms topped with a creamy pepper jack sauce all over penne pasta.
Owner Timothy Jorel grew up in Newington and opened the restaurant 6 years ago. He credits the locals will keeping the business going during the pandemic.
TJ's now officers outdoor seating along with an expanded takeout service. You can find more details online by visiting their website.
