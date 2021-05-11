NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven is known for pizza and Zeneli is none for being one of the best.
Run by Gazmir Zeneli and his brothers, the business turns out pizzas load with fresh ingredients.
Gazmier and his brothers were all born in Albania and then spent time living in Naples, Italy where they learned and perfected their pizza making. Their specality, the Margherita, topped with tomato sauce, fresh basil and homemade cheese.
Gazmier knew his pizza was good, so good he set up shop in New Haven's Little Italy section, on the same block as other pizza giants Pepe's and Sally's.
Everything is cooked in a wood burning oven and ready in just 90 seconds! So the next time you're in New Have you'll want to make Zeneli's a stop of yours.
Check out Zeneli's Restaurant on Wooster Street in New Haven or visit their website to learn more.
