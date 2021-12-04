(WFSB) - The SpaceX Starlink satellites will be visible in Connecticut at night from Dec. 4 until Dec. 8.
The dotted line of lights will be most visible on Dec. 5 at 5:43 p.m.
You can track the satellites here.
