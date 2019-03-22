Robert Mueller

Special counsel Robert Mueller's federal grand jury has been extended by six months. The grand jury was seated for an 18-month term that began in July 2017 and was set to expire in the coming days. Full credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

 AFP/Getty Images

Special counsel Robert Mueller has finished his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Mueller's confidential report has been delivered to Attorney General William Barr, the Justice Department announced Friday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.