Beardsley Zoo: Be Bear Aware!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beardsley Zoo and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beardsley Zoo, visit https://www.beardsleyzoo.org

What’s the best way to support conservation in Bridgeport, CT? Visit Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo for the season of “Be Bear Aware”! Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is celebrating the opening of their Andean bear habitat, and excited to welcome back the species for the first time in close to a decade. Listed as vulnerable on the IUCN red list, they are the second smallest bear species after the sun bear.On May 10th the zoo will host a Be Aware Bear Panel in the evening at the zoo, followed by a bear lecture on May 17th to educate the public on bears and how to support and protect them. On May 20th the grand opening of the habitat will be a day full of festivities and education and will allow guests to learn about the newest resident species at the zoo! Join the zoo this summer for the summer of “Be Bear Aware”!