Beardsley Zoo brings Trout in the Classroom

Sponsored - If you look into the streams and rivers of Connecticut, such as the Pequonnock River in Fairfield County, you may find yourself viewing a whole new world.

In these waterways you can find algae growing along the surface and on rocks, fish hiding in the shadows, and macroinvertebrates swimming between cracks and crevices. The Brook trout, which live in these waterways, has been of particular interest to Connecticut Beardsley Zoo’s Education Department in their Trout in the Classroom program.

For over a decade the zoo has worked with local schools to raise and release Brook trout into the Pequonnock to restore a population long depleted by man. Students travel to the zoo to learn about their life history and phenology, and to help care for these animals which can be found in the Kathy Brady Education Center.

The Zoo’s program recently expanded to a second state, with a partnership with the Harvard College Conservation Society and a local Boston school.

To bolster their efforts, zoo staff also assist the Connecticut DEEP each spring by stocking salmon in Connecticut waterways to support local populations.

