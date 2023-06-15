Beardsley Zoo: FrogWatch USA

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beardsley Zoo and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beardsley Zoo, visit https://www.beardsleyzoo.org.

Explore your own backyard with FrogWatch USA! The trademark citizen science program is hosted by the Akron Zoo, and Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo hosts a joint chapter with the Yale Peabody Museum and the Maritime Aquarium. Through this exciting and engaging project, community members learn about the frogs and toads of their own neighborhood, and how to recognize their unique calls. Data is then reported and used by researchers to support conservation action.

The Peabody-Beardsley-Maritime chapter has seen both local participations, in the CT-RI-NY-MA region, as well as national participation, with members in California for example reporting data from their region. With one of the largest chapters in the nation, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved! Keep an eye out each winter and spring for more information!