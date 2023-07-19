Beardsley Zoo: Golden Lion Tamarin

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beardsley Zoo and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beardsley Zoo, visit https://www.beardsleyzoo.org

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo plays host to a multitude of rare and endangered species such as the Golden lion tamarin, a species that numbers less than 2,500 individuals in the wild. For the first time since 2007, Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is excited to announce the birth of a Golden lion tamarin at the zoo. With one-third of wild individuals descended from human raised individuals, this achievement is huge in supporting population longevity. Come visit Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo this summer and learn more about this wonderful species!