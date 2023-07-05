Check out the North American River Otter at Beardsley Zoo!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beardsley Zoo and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beardsley Zoo, visit https://www.beardsleyzoo.org

Fun. Fast. Active. Smart. Those are some of the words one might use to describe one of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo’s most popular animals, the North American River Otter. Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo proudly shared the news this spring that four North American River Otters were born to mother Tahu, the first born at the zoo in over a decade. These animals saw a sharp population decline in the nineteenth century due to trapping and hunting and are slowly making a recovery due to in-situ conservation work as well as ex-situ work such as the AZA’s Species Survival Plan, a breeding and transfer plan among accredited facilities. Come visit the zoo this summer for a chance to see these amazing animals!