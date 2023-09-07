Join ‘Monarch Watch’ at the Beardsley Zoo

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beardsley Zoo and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beardsley Zoo, visit https://www.beardsleyzoo.org.

They float, they fly, and they soar. For generations the Monarch butterfly, listed in 2022 by the IUCN as an endangered species, has captivated children and adults alike with its bright colors and incredible 2,500-mile migration.

The University of Kansas has been interested in this migration and their conservation efforts and with the Citizen Science Program, Monarch Watch, has gathered a community of volunteers to support it.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo founded their chapter of Monarch Watch in 2020, and have tagged over 400 individuals since then, with one migrating as far as Mexico!

To get involved in this amazing program check out beardsleyzoo.org and join the zoo for one of their training sessions virtually or in person in late summer.