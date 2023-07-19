Learn More About The Conservation Discovery Corps at Beardsley Zoo

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beardsley Zoo and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beardsley Zoo, visit https://www.beardsleyzoo.org

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo’s Education Department works to provide in-situ, or on grounds experience for students to engage in conservation work. The Conservation Discovery Corps, or CDC, is a teen volunteer program that allows students to engage in field research and to support educational programming with the zoo. This award-winning program is embarking on an exciting journey this year, bringing a contingent of returning students who have shown exceptional dedication to conservation and education, to Yellowstone National Park for an eco-expedition.

The students will be able to participate in conservation studies and eco-outings. Activities like animal observations, horseback riding, and engaging with wolf researchers are among some of the many items on their agenda. A learning trip, the students will deliver presentations upon their return to share all they have learned on their journey. The zoo is proud to support the educational experience of the next generation of conservation leaders.