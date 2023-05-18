Students gain unique experience at Beardsley Zoo

(Jack Bradley 2021)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beardsley Zoo and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beardsley Zoo, visit https://www.beardsleyzoo.org

Experiential learning is critical to student success and Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is proud to partner with Fairfield University to provide opportunities to explore research in a zoological setting. The Research, Internships, and Zoo Education (RIZE) course, taught by Associate Biology Professor, Dr. Ashley Byun, provides students the opportunity to engage in research each spring on zoo grounds. This year’s students studied the White-naped cranes, a female Red wolf introduction, big-cat vocalizations as indication of estrus, and trout-aggression. Students are also continuing an ongoing research project into the zoo’s spider monkey troop, which used an iPad for cognitive enrichment, a first for new world monkeys.

This program is one of many the zoo participates in to provide students with the opportunity to explore their passions and to engage in the field. Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo hosts an array of educational programs, from Zoomobiles to Career Talks, and Wild Assemblies to lectures, all of which bring learning and excitement to audiences of all compositions.